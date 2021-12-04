Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.14. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

