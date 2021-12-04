Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of SCMWY opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.14. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.