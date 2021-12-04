Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $257.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

BYDGF stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $151.83 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.75.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

