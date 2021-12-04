LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $171.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.60.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LCII opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.96. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $122.99 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 393,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after acquiring an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 158,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

