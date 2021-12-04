Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

