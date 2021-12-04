Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
