Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 991,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $980.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

