Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,789.16

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,789.16 ($36.44) and traded as low as GBX 2,564 ($33.50). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,644 ($34.54), with a volume of 136,332 shares traded.

KWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.46) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,893.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,788.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.02%.

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, with a total value of £15,245 ($19,917.69). Also, insider David Alan Reeves bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($12,988.31).

About Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

