XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 478.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

