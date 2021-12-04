Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given a C$825.00 Price Target at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) has been given a C$825.00 target price by CIBC in a research note issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s current price.

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$743.57.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$572.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The firm has a market cap of C$15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$421.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$609.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$531.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$544.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

