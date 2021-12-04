Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:NNY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

