Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years.
NYSE JQC opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.