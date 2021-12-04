Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years.

NYSE JQC opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 219,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 349.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 90.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

