Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 21.2%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 973,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.52. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BSQUARE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

