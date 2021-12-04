1,356 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.