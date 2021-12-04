Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.46 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

