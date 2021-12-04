Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $613.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

