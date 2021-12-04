Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 1,936 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

