Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $90.05 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

