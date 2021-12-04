Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $59,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

