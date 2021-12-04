HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) traded up 8.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.58. 257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Specifically, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

