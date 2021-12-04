Ellevest Inc. Sells 126 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

