Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

