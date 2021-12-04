Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $262.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.