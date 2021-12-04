Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $219.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.01. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

