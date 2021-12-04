Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

