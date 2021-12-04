Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington Sells 22,375 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $473,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,098,612.50.

Stem stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.