Font One Day Volume Reaches $4,055.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. Font has a total market cap of $586,547.08 and approximately $4,055.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.