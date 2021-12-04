Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $7,221,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

