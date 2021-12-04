Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
