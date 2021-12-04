Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Donaldson has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.