VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00.

NYSE VZIO opened at $17.94 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.