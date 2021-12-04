CSP (CSPI) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CSP to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CSP and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $61.79 million -$1.45 million -293.24 CSP Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.86

CSP’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CSP. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CSP has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP’s peers have a beta of -11.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CSP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP Competitors 358 1925 2871 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.47%. Given CSP’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSP has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -0.26% -0.45% -0.25% CSP Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Summary

CSP beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

