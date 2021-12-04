Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

