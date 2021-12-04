Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

