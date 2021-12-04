Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 948 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 40.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 87,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

