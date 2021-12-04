Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.