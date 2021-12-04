Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $694,000 Holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 3,689.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

