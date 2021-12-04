DragonVein Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102,875.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $102,875.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.98 or 0.00951599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00257669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003090 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

