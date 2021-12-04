Name Change Token One Day Volume Reaches $2,091.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2,091.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,595,105 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

