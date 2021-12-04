CWV Chain (CWV) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $12.66 million and $12,078.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

