CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,078.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $12,078.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

