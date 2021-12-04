Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.31 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

