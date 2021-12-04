Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $21.12 Million in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 445,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.78% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

