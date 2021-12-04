Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 297,326 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 297,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SF opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

