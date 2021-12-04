Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

