Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Declines By 20.4%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

