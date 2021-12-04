Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Drops By 20.8%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

COGT opened at $8.25 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

