Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) Shares Down 7.1%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) shares dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 313,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 259,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

