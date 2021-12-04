Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

