Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.48

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.48 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.53). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44), with a volume of 311,132 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £103.67 million and a PE ratio of 16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

