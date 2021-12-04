Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Sells 30,787 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WLK opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

