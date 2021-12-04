Insider Buying: Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Acquires 6,035,502 Shares of Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Garry Plowright acquired 6,035,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,327,810.44 ($948,436.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Get Fenix Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 19th. Fenix Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fenix Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenix Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.