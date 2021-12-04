Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer David Andrew Smales Sells 57,012 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

TSE:ARE opened at C$16.12 on Friday. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.95 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.06. The firm has a market cap of C$972.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

